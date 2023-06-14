SIA Raids Multiple Locations In South Kashmir In Sanjay Sharma Killing Case

SRINAGAR, Jun 14: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir is carrying out raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir on Wednesday morning with investigations into the killing of bank guard, Sanjay Sharma in February this year.

A top official said that sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids at multiple locations. The searches are being carried out in the districts of Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama, he said.

The investigation of Bank ATM guard Sanjay Kumar Sharma killing case under FIR No 14/2023 is going on in full swing and the first round of raids was conducted last month at nine locations.