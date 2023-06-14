Earthquake Of 4.3 Magnitude Hits Katra In Jammu And Kashmir

JAMMU, Jun 14: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Katra in Jammu and Kashmir around 2.15 am on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said in a tweet.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 15-06-2023, 02:20:59 IST, Lat: 33.14 & Long: 75.79, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 81km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India,” the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.