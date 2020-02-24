Shun negativism, don”t encourage violence: Venkaiah Naidu

PANAJI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu On Monday urged the youth to shun negativism and not to encourage violence.

Addressing a gathering at the 32nd annual convocation ceremony of the Goa University here, Naidu said the youth should “academically study” all issues, like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), ban on triple talaq and others, before forming their opinion.

“I am happy that in recent times people are talking about the importance of the Constitution. It is, indeed, a positive sign and every citizen must follow the Constitution in letter and spirit,” he said.

Also, everyone should follow constitutional methods to achieve their goals, the vice president said.

“We should not only be concerned about the fundamental rights, but also about duties. Rights and responsibilities must go together,” he added.

Naidu said the need of the hour is to channelise the energies of youths in constructive, nation-building activities.

“My advice to youth is to shun negativism and not to encourage violence. There is no place for violence in a democracy,” the vice president said, without referring to any specific instance.

Be constructive and not obstructive or disruptive. Develop a positive outlook, he added.

“Some of our troubling neighbours are trying to advice us. They should not meddle in the internal happenings of our country,” he said, without specifying any country or issue.

“If you need to progress, then you need to have peace. We can’t have outside interference in India’s internal affairs. We are able to take of ourselves, thank you,” the vice president said.

He also appealed to youth to academically study issues like the Article 370 (its abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir), ban on triple talaq and CAA before forming their opinion.

“Don’t just rely on newspapers and headlines. Take good advantage of social media,” he said.

Naidu also said that climate change and global warming are two of the biggest challenges being faced by the world today, and all nations have to step up their efforts to protect the environment and reduce carbon footprint.

“We need to ensure that man does not tamper with nature but learns to co-exist in harmony with nature for a greener, life-enhancing future,” he said.

Illiteracy, diseases, challenges in farm sector and social evils like atrocities on women and weaker sections, child labour, terrorism, communalism and corruption have to be eradicated to build a new and resurgent India, Naidu said.

He said it is true that these challenges have to be fought in a concerted manner by all conscientious citizens, but he expects the youth of the country to be in the forefront of this noble mission.

“This is the time for all sections, particularly the youth, to be at the forefront of making India stronger on all fronts. Please remember that discipline, honesty and total commitment to hard work are essential prerequisites for success in any field, including public life,” Naidu said.

He said people should always select and elect leaders on the basis of “four Cs good conduct, character, capacity and caliber”, and not on the basis of the other four Cs caste, community, cash and criminality.

Governor Satya Pal Malik, who is the chancellor of the Goa University, and state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant were also present at the convocation ceremony. (AGENCIES)