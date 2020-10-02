Shun militancy, extremism; will provide jobs: LG

Sinha launches 3rd phase of B2V

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 2: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today appealed to militants to shun the path of violence and extremism and offered them Government jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Sinha said that people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially youth, want to tread the path of progress and development and appealed those who have joined militant ranks to shun the path of violence and return to mainstream for dignified livelihood.

“People of Jammu and Kashmir are peace loving people who believe in dignified life. Our youth now have understood the terrible results of violence and it is why they are pursuing their career and cracking prestigious exams”, he said.

The LG made this appeal while speaking after launching the 3rd phase of ‘Back to Village” program in district Shopian today.

He said few misguided youth have abandoned the path of success and dignified life and have opted the path of violence and extremism. “It would be better if they shun the path of violence and join mainstream for better future”, he added.

“I appeal few misguided youth to shun violence and return to the mainstream for dignified future. Government is ready to help them with jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities”, Sinha said.

“The occasion of 151st Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, also celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence is an opportunity for the people of India to reflect upon his commitment to the principle of non-violence and I urge the misguided youth to shun violence and return to the mainstream”, he said

The Lt Governor Sinha added that the people of J&K, especially the youth want to tread the path of progress and development and the Government is committed to making J&K a role model of development and prosperity. “We will empower youth and strengthen PRI’s”, he said.

He reiterated that the administration will work hard to make Jammu and Kashmir one of the most developed UTs in the country. “The administration is committed to make the region a role model of development and prosperity”, he said, adding it will empower youth comprehensively and strengthen the democracy at grass-root level.

The LG inaugurated a youth recreation centre and a children’s library in Shirmal village. He also laid the foundation stone of 100-bedded girls hostel costing Rs 306.34 lakh.

Sinha termed villages as the lifeline of India and stressed on the need for their development. “Just as striking two rocks produces fire and helps produce light, similarly people’s participation shall help bring about drastic changes in our villages”, he said.

The LG called the “Back To Village” as a bridge between the public and the administration. Sharing his dream of making villages equally developed as the cities, he said that the Government is persistently delivering services and helping them join the mainstream. “Efforts are being made to make villages self-sufficient”, he added.

He said that nobody would need to leave one’s village to seek education or livelihood in the near future. He said that the action-based execution of administrative changes being brought in Jammu and Kashmir would not only pave way for unprecedented development in J&K but also show a new path of development to the entire nation.

“I have been personally witnessing equitable change at village as well as sub-division level during my last 12 districts tours, and have conducted review meetings to gear up slow paced incomplete works.

After inspecting ground implementation of governmental initiatives, directions have been passed with respect to all essential services like power, cooking gas and ration etc. Raj Bhavan helicopter has also been delegated for emergency cases, if needed. People’s cooperation is vital for development, peace and prosperity in the region,” the LG said.

Sinha called upon the youth to take advantage of a new wave of educational and business reforms being incorporated by the J&K administration. He informed that two candidates from every panchayat are to be identified and assisted by the Special Desk of Jammu & Kashmir Bank. With sufficient handholding, 8500 of such youth would be turned into entrepreneurs. “Similarly, sports kits are also being provided to every panchayat under B2V3”, he added.

“A robust Industrial policy is in offing, which will be among one of the best in the country and will prove to be a new model of development, besides providing immense opportunity to youth with special focus on girl empowerment”, he said.

He also urged to maintain highest sanitation standards and to install at least two dustbins in every Panchayat for solid and liquid waste management.

“On my list, completion of languishing projects, road connectivity, delivery of basic amenities is at the top priority. On spot delivery is starting to become a new normal in the UT,” said the LG. He asked the Panchayat people to own B2V programme and appeal to the people to come forward and participate in large numbers to make B2V3 a grand success.

The LG asked all stakeholders and the public to observe social distancing and other preventive measures against COVID-19 while participating in the Back to Village 3. He sought their cooperation in bringing education, health and livelihood opportunities to earlier relegated sections of the society. He also called upon the public to interact and give thorough feedback to visiting officers during B2V3.

The Lt Governor assured the public that Back to Village 3 is not a one-time event, but a part of regular grievance redressal mechanism under which senior officers are to address grievances at subdivision level every Wednesday on rotational basis. He also called upon the Government officials and functionaries to generate awareness about all these initiatives of the Government.

“Small initiatives can bring immense change. We should all take a pledge to realize the dream of Mahatma Gandhi of village development.

Welfare and prosperity of common mass, especially the youth is the top priority of the J&K Government,” he said.

He stressed on better road connectivity of all major roads with special focus on connectivity of Regional Head Quarters to District Head Quarters. “Instructions have been passed for replacing damaged Transformers within 24 hours”, he added.

Meanwhile, Sinha dedicated a Youth recreation Centre to the budding sportspersons and athletes of the Panchayat.

The youth recreation centre houses a gym and facilities for Sqay Martial Arts which will act as a boon for the budding sportspersons of the area. It will also motivate a large number of children towards sports and martial arts.

Players of Sqay Martial art displayed their talent in the newly constructed recreational centre in a friendly match.

International/National Sqay Martial Arts players Suzain Zahoor, Faizan Ayoub, Laiba Imtiyaz and Urkan Lateef, while sharing their views on the event, said that the facilities and support of the Administration will give wings to their dreams.

Sinha also inaugurated library in Gujjar & Bakarwal hostel, at Shirmal in Shopian.

The library was dedicated to the inhabits of 100 seated hostel completed recently having total cost of Rs 317.60 lakhs. Students living in the hostel from class 6th to 12 can use this library 24×7 to make their future bright and become a useful resource for the society.

The library contains 4000 books full of all kinds of information to fulfill the syllabus needs and increase the knowledge of the students of the Gujjar & Bakarwal hostel. It also has ample seating space for the students.

Sinha handed-over certificates and sanction letters to beneficiaries under different departmental schemes during the launch of Back to Village-3 programme from Shirmal.

81 Baby Care kits, 57 School bags to girls, hearing-aids and wheel-chair to specially-abled persons were also distributed by the Lt Governor to the beneficiaries of 27 panchayat Halqas of district Shopian.