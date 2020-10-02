Women gang of pickpockets busted in Srinagar city

More recoveries expected

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 2: Police today busted a gang of women robbers who were active in the busy markets of Srinagar city.

click here to watch video

The police in this regard have made certain arrests and are expecting more recoveries in the days to come.

The details of the cases that were registered by different people after they were robbed in Srinagar and subsequent action taken was given by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal during a press conference.

He said that on September 26, 2020 Police station Sheergadi received a complaint from Asifa Hilal D/O Hilal Ahmad Bhat a resident of Gund Kangan of district Ganderbal to the effect that today she along with her cousin namely Rohi Jan, whose marriage ceremony is scheduled in October this year, came to Srinagar for shopping.

“When they arrived at a shop ‘She Style’ at Gonikhan Market and were busy in buying shoes for her cousin, some lady thieves (pickpockets) took out a purse containing ninety thousand rupees from her bag,” he said.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 55/2020 U/S379 IPC was registered in the police station Sheergadi and investigation taken up.

“During the investigation, one suspect lady namely Mubina, 52, W/o Late Abdul Gani Sheikh of Anantnag and presently at Natipora was picked up for questioning,” he said.

The city police chief said that she confessed about the crime which led to the arrest of three more accused Zamrooda @Jameela W/o Sonaullah Bhat of S D Colony Batamaloo, Ghulam Hassan Bhat S/o Abdul Ahad of Shah Mohalla Parimpora, Zahoor Ahmad Dandroo, S/o Abdul Rahman Dandroo of Zandar Mohalla, Habba Kadal and the stolen cases of Rs 90,000 were recovered from them.

Also, police said, a case FIR No 09/20 U/S 379 IPC has been solved by recovering an amount of Rs 22300 from them.

The police came to know about the modus operandi of the arrested pickpockets during the investigation that was taken up.

“They visit busy markets/ public transport/ shrines and create a scene of pushing and one lady among them taken advantage of that and take away the valuables from the victims who frequent these placed for shopping etc. The gang then leaves distributes these valuables/ cash among themselves,” police said.

The individuals of the gang, the police, have flourished and their houses were full of valuable items which have also been seized U/S 102 Cr PC by the Police.

The police said that gang has been operating in busy markets of Srinagar city and Anantnag.

Also, the arrests that have been made, police said, more gang members namely Shameema (50) W/o Abdul Rashid Sheikh of Ghat Colony Noorbagh, Guddi (35) W/o Sikandar Ahmad Sheikh of Ghat Colony Noorbagh, Naseema (60) W/o Late Zahid Hussain Sheikh of Ghat Colony Noorbagh, Muhammad Latief Dar S/o Abdul Razaq Dar of Dumail Crossing Narbal have been detained in the case and more recoveries are expected from them.

Recoveries that have been made include 25 no’s of purse/pouches, 47 no’s of keys, 12 ATM/Credits Cards, 3 LCD TVs, 1 kerosene oil heater, 1 copper item, 1 gas stove, 1 vacuum cleaner, 1 washing machine, 1 pressure cooker, 1 rice cooker and 1 electric heater.