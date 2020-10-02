Jugal, ex-ministers review COVID-19 scenario; visit GMC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 2: Member of Parliament (MP) and senior BJP leader, Jugal Kishore Sharma said that the BJP led Government at the Centre is committed to provide better healthcare facilities to the people of J&K amid COVID-19 pandemic.

While chairing a review meeting at GMC&H Jammu, the Member Parliament said that the Central Government is keen to provide all the facilities and required equipment for further betterment of the healthcare in Jammu.

During the meeting, former Health Ministers including Sham Lal, Bali Bhagat and DK Manyal accompanied the Member Parliament at GMC Jammu. GMC Principal, Medical Superintendent and Resident doctors were present in the meeting.

Jugal Kishore also took stock of all wards of the hospital and interacted with the doctors and paramedical staff of GMC. He also expressed satisfaction over the functioning of the Hospital and instructed the doctors to take initiatives to further strengthen the healthcare. “The hospital will be provided with the standard facilities besides addressing all the issues,” Jugal added.

The Member Parliament also assured the Principle of GMC&H Jammu of all assistance in providing better healthcare to the masses and to combat the spread of COVID pandemic.

Former Health Minister, Sham Lal, during the review meeting, advised the doctors and paramedics to work collectively in these hard times to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. “People relay and are looking for GMC to provide better healthcare and it has to maintain the same by working in coordination, he added.”

The former Health Minister said that all the issues have been addressed that were floating regarding GMC. “All the Medical Colleges across J&K would be fully equipped to provide better healthcare and to ease the patient flow in city GMCs in particular,” He said by equipping, Medical College Hospitals would easily cater the patient flow in their respective districts, he added.

Bali Bhagat in the meeting said that the BJP led Government at the Center is concerned for the people of J&K and would take necessary initiatives to improve the healthcare in the UT. BJP Government has successfully tackled and managed the COVID-19 situation across the nation, Bali added.

DK Manyal, former Health Minister said that the Party’s UT leadership has been working shoulder to shoulder with the Health Department amid COVID-19 pandemic. He further said that the COVID-19 has take a heavy toll across the globe and utmost precautions and better health facility to people is the need of the hour.