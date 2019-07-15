Shuja-ul-Haq elected president KPC

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 15: Shuja-ul-Haq Correspondent of India Today news channel was elected as the president of the Kashmir Press Club (KPC).

The elections were held today in which out of 252 members 231 polled their votes.

Haq secured 92 votes defeating his nearest rival Haroon Rashid, Editor of Nidaye Mashriq by a margin of one vote. Haroon secured 91 votes. Zulfikar Majid of Deccan Herald newspaper secured 46 votes.

Moazum Mohammad was elected as the vice president of the KPC. He polled 130 votes. He defeated Syed Tajamul of Zee Salam and Waseem Khalid who secured 75 and 24 votes respectively.

Ishfaq Tantray of Tribune newspaper was elected as the General Secretary of the KPC. He polled 102 votes. Hakeem Irfan of Economic Times polled 28 votes and Riyaz Malik of Kashmir Uzma newspaper polled 95 votes.

Photo-journalist Farooq Javid Khan was elected as the treasurer of the club. He polled 178 votes and defeated Arshad Rasool who polled 44 votes.

Habib Naqash, Arshid Hussain, Shafat Kirra, Altaf Baba, Nisar Ahmad, Gowhar Geelani and Auqib Javed were elected as executive members of the KPC. They polled 150, 122, 105, 86, 122, 99 and 106 votes respectively.

Kashmir Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) and Kashmir Journalists Corps (KJP) had stayed away from the elections. They had raised questions over issues like primary memberships being awarded in violation of the constitution of KPC, allowing interim committee members to contest elections against the draft constitution that was circulated among the members.