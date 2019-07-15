Bhaderwah Street Plays Festival concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, July 15: The three day Bhaderwah Street Plays Festival sponsored by Indian Army concluded on Monday at historical Seri Bazar here.

The Festival in which schools from Bhaderwah town and its peripheral areas performed was aimed at creating awareness among masses about the harms of drug and different social evils prevalent in the society.

The concluding day of the festival started with the students of PG College presenting their act on ‘National Integration’ followed by performance of the kids of Little Angels school of Bhaderwah University Campus, who staged the play on ‘child labour’.

“At first I was a little apprehensive to act in the hub of the town but the keen involvement of the spectators pushed us further to take our performance to next level,” said Komal Kotwal.

“I have heard that Bhaderwah has a history of street plays but we never expected that it will attract such huge crowds. I am quite contented that the message we wanted to spread has been conveyed in the most effective manner and among every section of the society,” said Col D D Pandey, Commanding Officer 4RR.

The festival which started on Friday was organised by Rashtriya Rifles based at Bhaderwah wherein students performed on different topics like increasing drug abuse among teenagers, communal harmony, Beti Padao-Beti Bachao, child labour, national integration etc.