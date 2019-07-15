Kansal reviews progress of on-going schemes, programmes

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 15: Principal Secretary, Planning, Development & Monitoring, & Social Welfare, Rohit Kansal today held a review meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to assess the progress on various programmes and schemes in the State.

The DCs through video conferencing gave an account of the progress of schemes and also gave suggestions about the betterment of various policies. Officers from Social Welfare Department, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) and other officers also attended the meeting.

The programmes and policies that were discussed include Back to Village Programme, National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) and Border Area development Plan (BADP).

Expressing his satisfaction over the completion of ‘Back to Village Programme’, Kansal said that the concerned officers and officials have done a great job in ensuring that the programme is a success.

About the social security schemes, Kansal said that there is a need of scrutiny of existing pensioners through the process of Adhaar seeding. He said that ineligible beneficiaries need to be weeded out and ensure that every eligible beneficiary is mapped.

Regarding panchayat decentralization, the Principal Secretary said that all the nutritional items will be procured, distributed and consumed in a decentralisation manner with active participation of panchayats.

Principal Secretary also directed the DCs to make sure that every panchayat opens a bank account so that they can start transferring the funds immediately. He said that the same account will be used for disbursing the salary of workers and helpers of anganwadi departments.

He also said that DCs need to ensure that workers’ and helpers’ account are mapped with panchayat accounts so that their salaries are released on time.

About the Border Area Development Plan, he directed the DCs that unspent amount should be spent in their respective districts immediately.