Shrine Board supports Katra, Panthal for establishing COVID Care Centres

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, May 24: To contribute towards the efforts being undertaken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board today provided hand sanitizers and face masks etc for the Panchayat Level COVID Care Centres established by the District Administration at Katra and Panthal Blocks.

In this context, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board handed over the protective gears to the concerned at Spiritual Growth Centre at Katra for utilisation by the needy persons in COVID Care Centres.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO Shrine Board said that once again in these difficult times and as a contribution to the society for containment of the second wave of COVID-19, the Shrine Board has provided various items for 10 Gram Panchayats of Katra and eight Gram Panchayats of Panthal Blocks of Reasi district for utilization in the Panchayat Level Covid Care Centres. These items include face masks, surgical masks, hand sanitizers and re-fills of hand sanitizers.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier SMVD Shrine Board has supported Municipal Committee Katra in its fight against COVID-19. SMVDSB has provided dedicated vehicles for disinfection of Katra town, besides providing protective gears for employees of Municipal Committee Katra. During the lockdown period in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Shrine Board had also extended support to the various organisations like Municipal Committee Katra, CHC Katra, District Administration, Reasi and Udhampur besides other voluntary and social organisations by way of providing various protective gears and other items for distribution among the needy persons.

The CEO further assured that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board is committed to provide support for establishment of COVID Care Centre(s) in Katra and surrounding areas by way of providing medical equipments, medicines and protective gears etc, in future.