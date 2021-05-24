COVID cases down to half in just 12 days, casualties static in Jammu

18 women, Army jawan, 4 ex-servicemen’s kin among dead

*Two deaths in Ladakh, 130 test positive

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 24: For second consecutive day, COVID positive cases showed steep decline across Jammu region including Jammu district with today’s cases dipping to 854 down from yesterday’s 1121 and nearly half from past 12 days when they soared to 1759. In another healthy sign, the daily recoveries continued to surge for past one week and stood at 1490 much more than today’s positives.

Click here to watch video

However, there was no let up in COVID deaths with 29 more persons, 18 of them women, succumbing to the virus across the region.

Just 12 days back, daily COVID positive cases in the Jammu region had gone up to 1759. Today’s 854 cases were nearly half from that.

While decline in fresh cases was more in nine districts of Jammu region, it was also visible in Jammu district where from 600 plus, today’s positive cases stood at 441. From 200 plus in Rajouri and Udhampur, today the two districts reported 66 and 55 new cases respectively.

Fresh cases in other districts were also below 50 including 49 in Kathua, 48 Reasi, 47 each in Ramban and Kishtwar, 43 Doda, 31 Samba and 27 in Poonch district.

Among 1490 recoveries, the maximum 474 were reported from Jammu district, 253 Rajouri, 211 Udhampur, 166 Kathua, 82 Kishtwar, 67 Ramban, 65 Reasi, 61 Doda, 57 Poonch and 54 in Samba district.

With more recoveries than daily cases, the active positive cases have also come down from nearly 21,000 to 18738. Jammu region now has total 1,05,378 cases including 84908 recoveries and 1732 casualties.

Significantly, there were just nine COVID positive cases in Jammu region on March 1, which went up to 100 on April 1 and 1231 on May 1.

Out of 29 casualties in the region, 19 were reported in Jammu district, three each in Rajouri and Kishtwar and one each in Ramban, Samba, Doda and Poonch districts.

Four kin of ex-servicemen died of Coronavirus in the Military Hospitals. They include three women aged 39, 68 and 84 and a 73-year-old man.

Other deaths in Jammu district were reported from RS Pura and Sanjay Nagar (two each), Kunjwani, Lehar Akhnoor, Chinore, Gadigarh Satwari, Sidhra, Domana, Bishnah, Pallanwalla, Vinayak Nagar, Canal Road and Roop Nagar.

Three deaths in Kishtwar district took place at Drubeel (two) and Palmar while an equal number of deaths in Rajouri district occurred at Kotedhara, Peeri and Behrote.

One COVID casualty each was reported from Mohalla Radio Station in Poonch district, Gandoh in Doda, Ramgarh in Samba and Neel in Ramban district.

Twenty nine Coronavirus casualties have taken death toll in Jammu region to 1732, the maximum 976 in Jammu district followed by 159 Rajouri, 116 Kathua, 112 Udhampur, 100 Samba, 82 Doda, 76 Poonch, 47 Ramban, 34 Reasi and 30 in Kishtwar district.

Meanwhile, two persons including an Army soldier and a woman died of COVID-19 while 130 persons tested positive in the Union Territory of Ladakh today.

Besides an Army soldier, a 40-year-old woman from Chuchot Leh succumbed to the virus. Both the casualties were reported from Leh district which have taken COVID toll in Ladakh to 178—130 in Leh and 48 in Kargil.

Of 130 fresh positive cases, 118 were reported from Leh and 12 in Kargil.

New cases have taken the UT’s Corona count to 17407 including 1522 active positives and 15707 recoveries.