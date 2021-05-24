Fida Ali passes away

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 24: Former Joint Director of Information, Fida Ali Shawl, passed away this morning at his Bagwanpora Lalbazar residence in Srinagar after a prolonged illness.

He was 68 and is survived by his wife and two daughters. He was laid to rest today.

Fida Ali retired as Joint Director Information Kashmir after serving the Jammu and Kashmir Government in different positions, including editor, for about 35 years.

Before his retirement, he was posted as Press Secretary to former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah in 2015.

Vice president of the National Conference and former CM, Omar Abdullah, took to twitter to condole his death.

“Just heard the sad news of the demise of Fida Ali Sb. He was my Officer on Special Duty (PR & Media) when I was CM and worked closely with me. He was knowledgeable, diligent & hard working and always smiling, an asset to me & my colleagues. May Allah grant him Jannat”, he tweeted.