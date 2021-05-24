BDC chairman, sarpanches join Apni Party in Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, May 24: A Block Development Council (BDC) chairman along with sarpanches on Monday joined Apni Party, a party spokesman claimed.

He said at a brief function held at Dak Bungalow Khanabal-Anantnag on Monday, BDC Chairman Chattergul and President DDC’s Co-ordination Committee Anantnag Choudhary Abdul Hamid Chara along with other prominent panchayat members joined Apni Party.

Besides, Chara, who is also Chairman Panch-Sarpanch Coordination Committee, Anantnag , Sarpanch Panchalthan Mohammad Afzal Ganie, Sarpanch Deethu A Shabir Ahmad Magray, Sarpanch Chittergul C Mohammad Safdar Mir, Sarpanch Cheerpora Mohammad Haroon Chowhan, Sarpanch Brah ‘B’ Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat and Sarpanch Chitergul ‘B’ Ghulam Hassan Bhat also joined Apni Party.

Welcoming the new entrants into the Party-fold, District President Anantnag Abdul Rehim Rather said that Apni Party is committed to the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir and shall continue to strive for raising the pressing concerns of the general public.

”Our aim is to promote peace and progress in J&K through mitigating the sufferings of the people and addressing their grievances in a time bound manner. In this time of Covid-19 pandemic, we are witnessing how people are in want of vaccines but the administration has utterly failed to live up to the expectations of the government.

That’s why Apni Party has been persistently demanding an elected government in J&K that shall remain accountable for all its actions before the public,” he remarked. In view of the current Covid-19 crisis, the meeting was held in open while the requisite Covid-19 guidelines were strictly observed.

The new entrants thanked the party leadership for providing them with such a reliable platform and lauded their efforts in voicing the concerns of people across J&K during on-going Covid pandemic. They also pledged to strengthen the party leadership at grassroots level.