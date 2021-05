Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: In order to carry out various upgradation/repair works, the power supply to Dansal, Khah Puta, Janayala, Janaka and adjoining areas will remain affected on May 25 from 11 am to 03 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to the areas fed from Birpur Complex R/Stn. will remain affected on May 25 from 9.30 am to 10.30 am.