Non-teaching employees demand DPC of clerical cadre

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: School Education Non-Teaching Employees Forum, under the aegis of J&K All Departments Clerical Staff Association (Ministerial Federation), has accused the School Education Department authorities of playing with the future of thousands of non-teaching officials, especially clerical cadre of the department by adopting delaying tactics of DPCs since last 5 years.

The Association alleged step motherly treatment to the non-teaching employees as the department is working for betterment of teaching cadre only and the promotions of Masters/Lecturers/Principals/CEOs/Jt Directors etc are being held continuously.

“At the same time, the DPC of non-teaching cadre, especially Clerical cadre, is pending since years, by virtue of which the future of hundreds qualified employees is at stake. The committee designated for the purpose of DPC at Division level had adopted very callous approach towards non-teaching cadre and never cleared a single case despite numerous meets. At the very same time the same committee had converted more than 35000 ReTs to Teachers Grade-II and III during last two years, but unfortunately there was no promotion of non teaching employees,” said the Association members in a statement.

The Association drew attention of Commissioner Secretary GAD to its SRO 166 of 2005, issued vide notification dated 14th June 2005 whereunder specific guidelines have been laid down with regard in the reference of vacancies in promotion quota and holding of DPC at least twice in a year.

The Association requested Lt Governor and Chief Secretary to kindly intervene into the matter and issue strict instructions to all HoDs, especially HODs of Education Department of Jammu Division, J&K Revenue Department, PWD, Health Department and Animal & Sheep Husbandry Departments for convening DPCs of clerical cadre within weeks time positively.