Encroached forest land retrieved

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: In an anti encroachment drive in village Sunjwan, Forest Department demolished one re-constructed structure and retrieved seven kanals of forest land.

The operation was conducted by Forest team under the supervision of DFO Jammu, in the Forest Compartment number 4/C. The encroached forest land was retrieved on May 17, 2021, but the encroachers had re-encroached the said retrieved land by raising walls and tin shed.

The operation was launched by Forest team, led by Vijay Khousla, Range Officer; Varinder Sharma, Range Officer; Pawan Sharma, Range Officer; Salamat Ali, Incharge Block Officer Chowadhi along with anti encroachment team leading to complete demolition of one illegal structure and compound wall on forest land in Forest Compartment number 4/C of Chowadhi Block.

Moreover the said land was also fenced and plantation is being under taken to save it from any further encroachment, said a statement, issued by DFO Jammu.

For the operation, assistance was taken and in this context f Police team was deputed by SSP Jammu Chandan Kholi and Deputy Magistrate (Tehsildar Bahu) was deputed by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg.

The higher officers including K Ramesh Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Jammu and Samuel Changkija, CF East Circle, have directed the officials to take all measures to prevent the encroachment on forest land.