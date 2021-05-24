Encroached forest land retrieved

By
Daily Excelsior
-
Illegal structure on forest land being demolished by Forest Department team.
Illegal structure on forest land being demolished by Forest Department team.

Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, May 24: In an anti encroachment drive in village Sunjwan, Forest Department demolished one re-constructed structure and retrieved seven kanals of forest land.
The operation was conducted by Forest team under the supervision of DFO Jammu, in the Forest Compartment number 4/C. The encroached forest land was retrieved on May 17, 2021, but the encroachers had re-encroached the said retrieved land by raising walls and tin shed.

Click here to watch video

The operation was launched by Forest team, led by Vijay Khousla, Range Officer; Varinder Sharma, Range Officer; Pawan Sharma, Range Officer; Salamat Ali, Incharge Block Officer Chowadhi along with anti encroachment team leading to complete demolition of one illegal structure and compound wall on forest land in Forest Compartment number 4/C of Chowadhi Block.
Moreover the said land was also fenced and plantation is being under taken to save it from any further encroachment, said a statement, issued by DFO Jammu.
For the operation, assistance was taken and in this context f Police team was deputed by SSP Jammu Chandan Kholi and Deputy Magistrate (Tehsildar Bahu) was deputed by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg.
The higher officers including K Ramesh Kumar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Jammu and Samuel Changkija, CF East Circle, have directed the officials to take all measures to prevent the encroachment on forest land.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR