Shrine Board Introduces Virtual Darshan Via Natural Cave For Vaishno Devi Pilgrims

JAMMU, Oct 6: In yet another landmark step to facilitate the pilgrims, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has introduced virtual darshan through natural cave by installing kiosks at five locations en route Bhawan nestled in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg on Friday said, “Virtual darshan of Mata Rani through the holy natural cave to be available for pilgrims at different locations.”

The pilgrims, he said can enjoy a unique immersive experience through VR Headsets this Shardiya Navratri starting from October 15 by making digital payments of Rs 101/- only.

The kiosks will be available at Niharika Bhawan (Katra), Serli Helipad, Ardhkuwari, Parvati Bhawan and Durga Bhawan.

“Pilgrims often demand the opening of an old traditional natural cave for darshan, which is thrown open only once in a year,” Garg told UNI.

He said, “to facilitate the pilgrims and fulfill their desire of darshan through the natural cave will now be fulfilled via virtual mode especially the elderly pilgrims who express faith in paying obeisance through the natural cave.”

“The facility will be available forever for the pilgrims,” said the CEO.

However, this Navratras modern skywalk flyover and digital locker facilities will also be launched by the Shrine Board at the Bhawan for smooth sailing of the yatra and cater rush during the holy days.