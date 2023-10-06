Over 9,000 Landless People Given Land In J&K So Far: LG Manoj Sinha

KUPWARA, Oct 06 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that over 9,000 landless people have been given land in the region so far and only those eligible will get 5 Marla land from the government.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at Dak Bunglow, the LG said that the administration has been able to bring transparency and have adapted to the pro-people approach and a new dawn of development is being written.

He said that over 9,000 landless people in Jammu and Kashmir have been givern the land and that only eligible land less people will get 5 Marla land in J&K.

The LG, who was on a 2-day visit to Kupwara district, also said that the Railway Minister has already sanctioned budget for a technical survey. “Once the survey is completed and DPR is submitted, Kupwara will be connected with the rail link soon.”

He said that Kupwara is on the path of prosperity and development even the security situation has improved as well in the past 3 years.

“Common man is living a peaceful life here. This district has seen a significant improvement in the agriculture and allied sector. Both growth and production has increased,” the LG said.

He said that infrastructure development has also seen significant improvement. “Roads have been developed. Remote areas have been connected with road connectivity. A lot of work has also been done on the transmission and distribution of power supply as well. Compared to the past our strength has improved to a great extent.”

He said that Kupwara is witnessing a bloom in the tourism sector and a lot of work is being done for its further growth.

“Compared to previous years a large number of tourists have already visited here. The establishment of GMC is also a great step. Areas that used to remain closed for at least 6 months are now seeing electricity for the first time. 70 per cent of the work has been done on connecting water taps to each household. By the end of this year 100 per cent target will be achieved,” the LG said. (KNO)