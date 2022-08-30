Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board celebrates Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, Aug 30: Performing of Pooja, Havan and Yagya marked the celebration of Foundation Day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board here, today.

These religious ceremonies were organised at Bhawan, Adhkuwari, Katra, Jammu and other locations in which the staff of the Shrine Board and the pilgrims participated. Employees of the Shrine Board took pledge on this occasion to perform their duties with sincerity and devotion.

At Katra, the main function was held at Niharika Complex where special Pooja and Havan was performed. Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Member, SMVDSB; Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer; Navneet Singh, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Vishavjeet Singh, Dy. Chief Executive Officer; Ajay Salaan, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, besides officers and staff of the Shrine Board, was present on the occasion.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer of the Shrine Board, on the auspicious occasion of the Foundation Day, congratulated the staff of the Shrine Board and impressed upon them to work with utmost zeal and dedication for providing continuously improving facilities to the pilgrims visiting the holy cave Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji.

He also extended his gratitude on the occasion to the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha who is also the Chairman of Shrine Board for his continuous support and guidance under which various initiatives for facilitation of pilgrims initiated in a very short period in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board like Mobile App, Home Delivery of Pooja Prasad / Panch Mewa Prasad, round the clock Call Centre for facilitation of yatris, installation of Hi-tech video walls, construction of Durga Bhawan, e-library, Yatri Queue Management (Sky walk), Underground Cabling Project, Spiritual Theme Park and RFID Project.