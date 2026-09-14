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Home / State / LG greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

LG greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Excelsior Correspondent SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated tomorrow. In his message, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Heartiest greetings and best...

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Daily Excelsior
04:57 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

In his message, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.”

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"Bhagwan Ganesh is the embodiment of wisdom, intellect, and success. I pray to Lord Ganesh to fill everyone's lives with joy, good fortune, peace and prosperity," he said.

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