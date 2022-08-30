One dies, 16 pilgrims hurt in Katra accident

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Aug 30: A child was killed while at least 16 pilgrims were injured when a passenger bus collided with another bus near Katra today.

Official sources said that a bus bearing registration No.HR38Z/8175 coming from Katra towards Jammu side when reached at Kadmal near Katra collided with empty bus parked on the road side bearing registration No.HP/6872 . It was over turned there after. Due to collision, a five year old child died on the spot and 16 other passengers were injured.

The deceased was identified as Shubam (5), son of Ranjeet Kumar, resident of Agra. The body was shifted to Katra hospital.

The injured Mata Vaishnodevi pilgrims were identified as Ruchi Sachdeva, wife of Krishan Sachdeva from Faridabad; Savita Kumari, wife of Chotu from Haryana; Garbit Sachdeva, son of Krishan Sachdeva from Faridabad; Krishan Sachdeva, son of Lt Omparkash from Faridabad; Ranjeet, son of Manik Chand from Agra; Rekha, wife of Ranjeet from Agra; Pushpa, wife of Lal Chand from UP; Ruma, daughter of Lal Chand from UP; Lal Chand, son of Ram Das from UP; Babu Lal from UP; Tariq , son of jami Din from Billawar; Prem Lal, son of Lal Chand from UP; Kuldeep, son of Lal Dutt from Delhi; Rajinder , son of Radha Charan from Delhi; Udayveer, son of Sudhir Singh from Jhajjar Kotli and Nihar Baru, son of Sanjay from Jhajjar Kotli. Four patients were later referred to GMC hospital, Jammu. The police jas taken cognizance of the matter.