DC Kathua reviews implementation of health sector schemes

KATHUA, Aug 30: Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rahul Pandey today chaired a meeting to review the health sector scenario and the healthcare facilities in the district.

The meeting was attended by Chief Medical Officer, Dy. CMO, District Tuberculosis Officer, BMOs, besides concerned officers and officials of Health Department.

A threadbare discussion was held on different issues like health care achievements, patient care, FW and immunization and other related issues.

The CMO gave a detailed overview through a power point presentation and projected different issues regarding staff dearth and other related issues.

The DC took feedback about the implementation of different schemes and programmes under National Health Mission, including Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), Village Health and Nutrition Day VHND, besides covid containment measures.

The DC asked the department to focus on daily monitoring of progress made under AB-PMJAY registration vis-à-vis entries made by VLEs and ASHAs. He called for fixing individual responsibilities and constant monitoring through community health officers so as to achieve visible results.

The DC further impressed upon the CSC coordinator to devise a mechanism for regular performance update and sharing of the consolidated report on a daily basis.

Expressing his concern over low institutional deliveries in the district and high MMR, the DC asked the concerned to work out a mechanism for intervention and inter-departmental coordination to improve the health profile of the District.

The DC directed the CMO to make a roster of health officials to conduct RBSK Camps in schools and ensure coverage of all enrolled students with cooperation of the education department.

Underscoring the need of organizing special camps for linking of Mobile with Aadhaar, bio-metric updation, the DC called for undertaking the task on priority so as to facilitate maximum registration and saturation under the PMJAY scheme.