PRIs, officers should work in coordination to find solution to people’s problem: LG Mathur

Excelsior Correspondent

Leh, Aug 30: Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, RK Mathur, today inaugurated the community hall at the Block Development Council headquarters in Chuchot Shamma. He flagged off the waste collection and transportation vehicles. He also attended the review meeting held under the chairmanship of Chairman, BDC, Chuchot, Saira Bano, to discuss the status of development under various schemes in Chuchot block. Councillor, Chuchot, Mirza Hussain; Commissioner/ Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD), Saugat Biswas; Director, RDD, Tahir Hussain; Assistant Commissioner Development, Sonam Nurboo; Block Development Officers, sarpanches, panches, nambardars and district officials were present during the event.

LG appreciated Chairman BDC and sarpanches for conducting the review meeting smoothly and informed that one of the objectives of the meeting is to enable both Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) to work in close coordination with elected councillors from Hill Council for the development of rural areas in Ladakh. He stated that the powers exercised by the BDCs and Councillors are clearly defined in the respective acts. Stating that the PRI system was established in Ladakh after the formation of the region as a Union Territory, LG stressed the need to make the three-tier system of governance in rural areas as successful in Ladakh as in other parts of the country.

LG apprised of various initiatives taken to empower PRIs for the development of rural areas, including capacity-building trainings, increasing manpower, etc. He emphasised the need for 100% presence of concerned government representatives in the review meeting failing which they might have to face stern action. He advised Chairman BDC to ensure that the concerned departments on all the 29 subjects under PRIs must provide a proper report on developmental activities in the panchayat halqa to the sarpanches and concerned village representatives.

LG emphasised the need for elected representatives to work in close coordination with Government officials to find long-term solutions to the problems faced by the people in rural areas. He highlighted the importance of continuous communication for a healthy Government and advised Chairman BDC to ensure proper communication between the government officials and sarpanches and to address big issues through proper discussion after finding the root of the problem.

In the review meeting held under the chairmanship of Chairman BDC Chuchot, there were discussions on the status of various works, including greywater management units under MGNREGA, development works under Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Grameen; estimation of Block Development Funds and status of tenders; progress of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the block; regularisation of command land area in the block, etc. A resolution was unanimously passed to ban the usage of plastic in the block.

Representatives of Chuchot block also raised several issues during the meeting, viz. upgradation of roads under PMGSY, formal allotment of Igoo-Phey command area land to eligible beneficiaries, construction of protective bunds along the Indus River from Yarlok to Zamchung Yokma for promotion of tourism activities, granting sub-divisional status to Chuchot block and delegating the power of the sub-divisional magistrate to the naib tehsildar, upgradation of Primary Health Centre (PHC) Chuchot to Sub-District Hospital, completion of the Kuzey-Mangalchak Road, etc.