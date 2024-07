Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra on July 7

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Shree Shree Jagannath Mandir Sewa Samiti Trikuta Nagar South Extension Jammu will take out Rath Yatra of Lord Shri Jagannath Ji on July 7.

In Connection with the Yatra, the Sewa Samiti has planned 12 days long programme in Jammu beginning with Shri Gundicha Rath Yatra on July 7 from Ramlila Grounds at Channi Himmat. Hera Panchami will be celebrated at the same place on July 11 and Bahuda Yatra will be taken out from Ramlila Ground Channi Himmat to Kameshwar Mandir Trikuta Nagar on July 15.

Sharavan Mah will be observed on July 17 at Kameshwar Mandir while Shravan Mela will be held on July 18. Langar will be organized on July 19 at 7 PM at Shri Jagannath Mandir.