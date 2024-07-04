IIM Jammu organizes MDP for Life Insurance professionals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu today inaugurated two-day Life Insurance professionals Program for the second batch (Module-1) for PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited at its Jagti campus.

Present on the occasion were Rajesh Verma, Senior Regional Head, Bancassurance Sales, PNB MetLife; Dr Kriti Khurana, Manager L&D, PNB MetLife; Dr Ateeque Shaikh and Dr Baljeet Singh, Program Director, IIM Jammu.

The objective and scope of the programme is designed to help Life Insurance professionals develop managerial acumen with broad objectives, such as developing expertise, improving sales acumen, enhancing product knowledge, fostering customer service excellence, and promoting regulatory compliance.

The program commenced with a welcome address and overview of the programme by Dr Baljeet Singh, Program Director, IIM Jammu. Dr Ateeque Shaikh, Program Director and Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy (EE & C), IIM Jammu, gave an overview of Executive Education at IIM Jammu and its activities.

Rajesh Verma, Senior Regional Head, Bancassurance Sales, PNB MetLife emphasized the critical link between effective management and financial performance. He noted that well-trained and efficient managers can optimize resources, implement cost-saving measures, and drive revenue growth. By enhancing management capabilities, the company can achieve improved profitability and sustainable financial success, he added.

Dr Kriti Khurana, Manager L&D, PNB MetLife, highlighted the benefits of the training programme, mentioning that this initiative will significantly increase the knowledge and awareness of the business situation and environment among their administrative staff, enabling them to tackle present and future challenges effectively.

The inaugural programme concluded on a positive note, with all attendees expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming sessions. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Baljeet Singh, Program Director, IIM Jammu.

The event was coordinated by the Executive Education and Consultancy (EE & C) team at IIM Jammu, showcasing the Institute’s dedication to providing cutting-edge management education and consultancy services.