Party activists should focus on welfare schemes of Govt: Koul

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary (Org) J&K, Ashok Koul chaired the series of meetings simultaneously of RS Pura constituency, during one-day Pravas in district Jammu South here, today. The meetings were organized and coordinated by BJP district president Jammu South, Rekha Mahajan.

The meetings saw the presence of vice president BJP J&K, Sham Choudhary, State secretary and Prabhari Jammu, South, Ayodhya Gupta, former Deputy Mayor, Baldev Billawaria, former MLC, Vikram Randhawa, DDC Prof Garu Ram Bhagat including district general secretaries, Pushpinder Singh Charak and Akash Chopra, Mandal presidents, Vijay Sharma, Ranjit Sharma, Bikram Sandhu besides State office bearers, district office bearers, Morcha presidents, Morcha district team, Morcha Mandal presidents and Shaktikendra Pramukh were present on the occasion.

While addressing the meeting, Ashok Koul held threadbare discussions with the local leadership including the party workers holding the important responsibilities reviewed the progress of such programmes and suggested more measures to further polish the grass root level activists to reach the people and mobilize their support for the BJP by educating them about numerous mega projects of development and welfare schemes of Modi Government.

Ashok Koul expressed confidence in the BJP’s track record and its ability to secure a landslide victory in the upcoming Assembly polls in J&K. He asked the party activists to make sure that the policies and plans of the party are on the tips of the common masses. Koul discussed the party’s ideology, principles and concepts and said that “The party workers will have to focus on the welfare schemes and achievements of the Central and UT Governments.”

In her presidential address Rekha Mahajan, said that the majority of development projects aimed at rejuvenating the Union Territory have been completed and the foundation stone of many development projects worth crores has also been laid under the leadership of Narendra Modi. She added that now, the BJP’s focus is on micro-management to ensure that every voter reaches the booth to cast their vote. Rekha asked the party workers to show their presence on the ground level so that better results are ensured in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Sham Choudhary communicated on organizational matters in Jammu South of RS Pura constituency.

Ayodhya Gupta also underscored the need for time surveillance and proper liaison for the smooth and efficient working of the Jammu South.