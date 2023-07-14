Shri Amarnath Yatra: DGP reviews security arrangements at Base Camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 14: The Director General of Police Dilbag Singh today visited the Bhagwati Nagar based base camp of Shri Amarnathji yatra here to review the security arrangements and other facilities being provided to the yatris.

Accompanied by SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli, SSP Security Shemsher Hussai, SSP Traffic Jammu Faisal Qureshi and other officers, the DGP interacted with the pilgrims and enquired about the arrangements made for them.

During his interaction with the officers about the mechanisms adopted for the security of the yatris, he was briefed about the deployment plans and management of boarding and lodging of yatris besides security arrangements in and around the camp.

Directing for maintenance of close vigil around the camp, the DGP emphasized that the instructions for the movement of yatra convoys and timing schedules be strictly adhered to. He also took stock of the traffic management of at the camp.

He stressed upon the officers to ensure strict compliance of SOPs and instructions conveyed for the security of yatris. He said that security measures should be implemented efficiently and security of all the vital points of the camp should be reviewed randomly and officers/officials shall be directed to take required measures.

During his interaction with pilgrims, the latter expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for them.

The DGP also reviewed the services provided for smooth and hassle free pilgrimage of yatris.