Justice Sreedharan, Justice Wani visit District Court Complex Srinagar

SRINAGAR, July 14: Justice Atul Sreedharan, administrative Judge for District Srinagar alongwith Justice Javed Iqbal Wani today visited District Court Complex, Mominabad and took comprehensive stock of the working of courts.

Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani also engaged with judicial officers and some members of the Bar and undertook an inspiring initiative of planting saplings within the court premises.

On arrival to District Court Complex, Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani were warmly received by Principal District & Sessions Judge, Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad; Presiding Officer (MACT) Srinagar Jeema Bashir and Special Judge Anticorruption, CBI Cases, Srinagar, S.C Katal. Justice Atul Sreedharan was also accorded ceremonial guard of honour by a contingent of J&K Police.

During the visit, the Administrative Judge emphasised upon making efforts to reduce pendency of cases and stressed upon adoption of best practices for effective case management. Justice Atul Sreedharan during an insightful interaction with Judicial officers of district stressed for identifying areas for improvement and to facilitate overall functioning of justice delivery system.

He also stressed upon adopting the procedure of recording statement of witnesses during trial in Urdu as well as in English for smooth and effective disposal of cases. Justice Sreedharan also emphasised that a collaborative approach will further strengthen the judicial system and the challenges faced by the officers are addressed by innovative solutions.

In addition to engaging with the judicial officers, Justice Atul Sreedharan, and Justice Javed Iqbal Wani also held interaction with some members of the Bar. The interaction was aimed to nurture the legal community, where lawyers are encouraged to share their expertise, contribute to legal discourse and provide valuable suggestions for the betterment of the legal framework.

On the occasion, Principal District & Sessions Judge, Jawad Ahmed made a detailed presentation on the working of court and developmental projects.