Chugh holds review meeting at party Headquarters

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 14: Tarun Chugh, national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prabhari Jammu and Kashmir, chaired a crucial review meeting at the party Headquarters here, today.

Ashok Koul, general secretary (Organization), J&K BJP, also addressed the meeting. The senior leaders were also accompanied by BJP National Council Member, Dr Ali Mohammad Mir, Former MLC, Charanjeet Singh Khalsa, BJP spokesperson, and social media Prabhari Thakur Abhijeet Singh Jasrotia, district president, Srinagar, Ashok Bhat, Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, Iqbal Ahmed along with other key party members.

The meeting reiterated the BJP’s commitment to the progress and development of Jammu and Kashmir. The party remains dedicated to implementing effective programmes and initiatives that foster unity, peace, and prosperity throughout the region, he said.

Tarun Chugh, strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack on three non-locals in the Shopian district of South Kashmir. He expressed his deep concern, highlighting the attackers’ desperation in the face of the positive developments taking place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chugh emphasized that the people of Kashmir have realized that peace is the only way forward, thereby rejecting the terrorists’ agenda. He denounced the division between locals and non-locals, categorizing it as a result of frustration, and reinforced the idea that all citizens of India are united under one nation, transcending regional boundaries.

Calling for justice, Chugh stressed that those responsible for this heinous crime must be swiftly brought to book. He extended his sympathies to the victims’ families and prayed for their speedy recovery.

Ashok Koul, while assessing the progress of the “Sampark Se Samadhan” programme, appreciated that the Abhiyaan was conducted extensively throughout the length and breadth of the Kashmir Valley. The party leaders deliberated on the outcomes and discussed further strategies to enhance the effectiveness of the initiative.

Koul also reviewed the status of the ongoing “Mera Booth Mazboot” programme, which is being implemented in all corners of Kashmir, was also extensively discussed during the meeting. The leaders reviewed the programme’s impact and explored opportunities to strengthen its reach and impact in the region.