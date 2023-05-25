Shortage of skilled workers – These measures can help to combat it

For years, vacancies have been unfilled in thousands of German companies. The resulting shortage of skilled workers has now been declared a serious problem, and not just in the skilled trades. Employers throughout Germany are struggling to recruit both junior staff and experienced workers for their own companies. The following article outlines measures that can be taken to counteract the shortage of skilled workers.

Integrating more flexibility into everyday company life

The classic company routine of starting work at 9 a.m. and finishing at 5 p.m. is increasingly becoming a thing of the past. Well-trained specialists are therefore the first to cherry-pick among the available employers. Preference is given to working time models such as flexitime or alternating between attendance and working from home. Introducing such aspects in one’s own company also appeals to specialists who would otherwise not have written an application.

It can also be helpful to offer additional benefits. These can include company vehicles as well as childcare on the company premises. Despite state guarantees, the expansion of daycare places is still lagging behind. This incentive therefore also allows mothers to return to work more quickly.

Inviting school and university students to do an internship

Numerous young people often only know about everyday working life from the stories told by their own parents. It is therefore difficult to get a realistic picture of a profession. For companies that are looking for new employees in their region, it is therefore worthwhile to encourage students to take a closer look at their own company even before they graduate.

The easiest way to achieve this is to provide internships. During the days or weeks of the internship, the interns get to know the daily work routine as well as the company. Once initial contacts have been made, the chances of winning these people over for an apprenticeship or a job after graduation increase.

Not just targeting new workers across Germany

While hundreds of thousands of jobs are unfilled in Germany, skilled workers abroad are toying with the idea of emigrating to improve their career prospects. Companies that want to better position themselves for the future should not leave these options unused either. A good way to overcome language barriers is to advertise in newspapers published in the local language. The Aussiedlerbote News is a good example. This newspaper is aimed at Russian emigrants and people who belong to the Sudeten Germans. A job advertisement in Russian builds a bridge to a wider job market.

Highlighting regional advantages in rural areas

There are regional differences in the shortage of skilled workers in Germany. In rural areas, companies are much more concerned about recruitment problems than in areas with a more pronounced infrastructure. In particular, only a small percentage of younger people make use of local training opportunities after leaving school.

In these regions, companies should specifically look for employees who want to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. It can often be helpful to have housing options on offer for new workers. Spacious apartments or houses at reasonable rents also appeal to families with children, who often have to make do with very little living space in the city.

Incorporating the benefits of the Internet into the strategy

A big factor in combating the shortage of skilled workers is the visibility of one’s own company. If trained individuals looking for work are not made aware of open positions, an unfilled position can quickly turn into a frustrating problem. The Internet offers numerous options for improving digital visibility. From homepages to online listings on job boards to profiles on social media, a strong online presence succeeds in attracting professionals nationwide. With this strategy, the first job applications should start coming in very soon.