EMPLOYMENT (25-05-2023)

Wanted

Pre-Press Executive

for Night Shift in a leading News paper

Qual: Computer diploma

Email Id: jass.vinay@gmail.com

HIRING IN SALES

FMCG COMPANY

1. Distributor sales representative (DSR)

2. Sales officer (SO)

3. Assistant sales manager (ASM)

4. Tempo drivers

Handsome salary plus perks

Call : 9311972333, 8800604800

Required Staff

S. No. Name of the Post Qualification

1. Lecturer in Pol. Science MA Political Science + B Ed

2. Lecturer in English MA (English)+ B Ed

3. Math Teacher M.Sc (Math)+ B.Ed

4. Science Teacher B.Sc+B Ed

5. Physical Teacher MPED/BPED

Date of Interview : 27-05-2023

Time :- 9 AM to 1 PM

Salary Negotiable

Director Pragmatic Institute of Education

Krishna Nagar Miran Sahib

Contact No. 9419190547, 7889896780

Job Alert

Opening for candidates having necessary knowledge in e-procurement, tender submission and processing, handling G&M, proficient in MS-office, Verbal & written communication and email drafting

Call :- 7006014495, 9419140496

Timings:- 9:00 am to 7:00 pm

Salary as per skills & experience

Required

Cook required for PG

Full Time location

Lakkar Mandi Janipur

Mobile No: 7006417060

Staff Requirement

Godown Helper – Male

Stock Packing, Setting, Movement

Salary – Rs. 8,000 – 8,500 PM

Timing – 10 am to 6 pm

For Depot

Area -Channi Rama (Highway)

Call – 7889772774

Vacancy Teacher

For 6th, 7th, & 8th

AVr Institute of Career Excellence

86-A 2nd Extn, Gandhi Nagar

Mobile No: 9419145848

Required Immediately

Sales Person – 6

Accountant- 6

Helper- 4

at Raghunath Bazar, Narwal

Mobile No: 9796588575, 9906333383, 9149908383