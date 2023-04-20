Shopkeeper held for selling illicit liquor

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 20: Udhampur Police today arrested a shopkeeper, who was selling illicit liquor in his fast food shop near Railway Road.

The accused was identified as Sunil Sharma, son of Shiv Kumar, resident of Railway Road Jakheni Udhampur. From his shop ‘Magotra Fast Food, Police party recovered several liquor bottles of JK Desi Whiskey and Beer Can.

A case FIR has been registered in this connection at Police Station Udhampur.