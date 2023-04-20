2 absconders arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Apr 20: Ramban Police has arrested two absconders who were evading their arrest from the last one year.

They were identified as Sardar Ahmad, son of Moulvi Bashir Mulla Babu, resident of Pazipura Kokernag District Anantnag, A/P Dhani Bhagta, Kathua and Sajad Ahmad , son of Afra Siyab of Pouni Bharkh, District Reasi , A/P Sidhra Jammu.

They were wanted in case FIR number 71/2022, 73/2022 & 74/2022, under section 188 IPC,11 PCA Act of PS Batote.

A special team of Police Station Batote, headed by Insp Rajesh Khajuria, SHO PS Batote, under the supervision of Pardeep Singh Sen, DySP Hqrs Ramban, arrested the duo and produced them before the court of law for judicial determination.