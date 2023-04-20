Unidentified man found dead

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Apr 20 :- An Unidentified man was found dead near new bus stand site in Katra, here today.

The dead body was spotted by a passerby in the evening who informed the Katra Police. Later, Police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to CHC Katra for post mortem and other legal formalities.

Apparent cause of death could not be ascertained while Police has registered a case in this connection.

Meanwhile, a 32 years old man was injured after he fell from a moving mini bus near Trintha area of Reasi.

He was identified as Subash Singh, son of Karan Singh of Tote Bhomag. He was shifted to District Hospital Reasi for treatment. As per the information, he was standing near the door and suddenly fell on the road.