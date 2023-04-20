Excelsior Correspondent
JAMMU, Apr 20: Government on Thursday placed services of a 2019 batch Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officer at the disposal of the Information Department.
A Government order issued in this regard read, “Sachin Bali, Junior Scale JKAS officer of 2019 batch, deployed in the Employment Department, in terms of Government order number 806-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated August 31, 2021, is hereby transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Information Department, for further posting, with immediate effect.”
Services of JKAS officer placed at disposal of Info Deptt
