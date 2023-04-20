Services of JKAS officer placed at disposal of Info Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: Government on Thursday placed services of a 2019 batch Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) officer at the disposal of the Information Department.

A Government order issued in this regard read, “Sachin Bali, Junior Scale JKAS officer of 2019 batch, deployed in the Employment Department, in terms of Government order number 806-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated August 31, 2021, is hereby transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Information Department, for further posting, with immediate effect.”