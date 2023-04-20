AIJKBEF elects body

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 20: A meeting of Jammu Kashmir Bank Employees Association (JKBEA) Kashmir division was held under the banner of All India Jammu And Kashmir Bank Employees Federation at Srinagar today.

The convener of the meeting was Reyaz Ahmad Bhat president JKBOA. Shujaat Ahmad, general secretary JKBOA, Haji Farooq ex-chairman JKBEA, Mohammad Shafi Mandoo, ex senior vice president JKBEA were the observers.

The meeting elected office bearers to AIJKBEF with Chand Ji Khair as president. Vijay Kumar and Rahil were elected senior vice presidents. Kiran Ganesh Chipkar, Parvez Ahmad, Vikram Jashotia, Mohd Tasleem, Sajad Ahmad, and Mudassir were elected as vice presidents.

Gulzar Ahmad was elected general secretary, Gunjeet Sing Assistant general secretary.

Rafiq Ahmad Bhat, Ibrahim, Tauseef, Yuvraj Singh, Daleep Singh Nisargshyam Salvi, Ramesh Kumar Bhat Rakesh Bhati and Chander Shakher as secretaries.