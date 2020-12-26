Both militants were given opportunity to surrender, but they refused, say security officials

SHOPIAN: Two militants were killed on Saturday in an encounter that raged between government forces and militants in Kanigam village of Imamsahib belt in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

A senior police officer said that two unidentified militants were killed on Saturday in fresh exchange of fire while as the search operation is on in the area.

He added that hiding militants were repeatedly asked to surrender, however, they turned down the offer and fired upon the forces.

Sources said that slain militants are locals and were affiliated with Al-badr militant organization.

Earlier, on Friday an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

After initial exchange of fire, militants managed to run towards residential houses, from where they tried to escape on Friday late night and fired upon resulting in injuries to two soldiers, who were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Shopian district. (Agency)