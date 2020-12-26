Employment Dec 26, 2020

Urgently Required for industry
Production Supervisor – ITI/Diploma in Mechanical 1 to 3 years of Exp.
Salary : 12 to 20 K
Production Supervisor : Graduate-Fresher/
Exp. Both Salary : 10 to 12 K
Computer Operator : +2/Graduate
Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 8 to 12 K
90860-85474/80825-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Impulse Company
Required 35 M/F in Jammu
City. Qualification 10th-PG
Income 10000-25000
Hostel Free (7006595501)
Contact : 8441882528
6005034416
Required
for Office Admin/Receptionist having good knowledge of Ms-Word, Excel etc and good communication skills.
Contact Number- 9541954202
STUDY POINT
REQUIRED TEACHER
(INSTITUTE AND HOME TUTORS)
Reasoning, Quant, Maths,
Phy, Chem, Accounts,
Eng, Economics.
Contact:
8899806086, 9086719005
Wanted
Telecaller (Female) – 01
Proficiency in English and computer knowledge must .
Salary best for deserving candidate.
Send resume to :
bgreatu@gmail.com
JOB
Opportunity to work with J&K’s fastest growing startup Anar India. Hiring Business Development Manager.
Walk in Drive on 27th December.
To book Slots Call
8493878518, 9018264654