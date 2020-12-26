Employment Dec 26, 2020

Urgently Required for industry

Production Supervisor – ITI/Diploma in Mechanical 1 to 3 years of Exp.

Salary : 12 to 20 K

Production Supervisor : Graduate-Fresher/

Exp. Both Salary : 10 to 12 K

Computer Operator : +2/Graduate

Fresher/Exp. Both Salary : 8 to 12 K

90860-85474/80825-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Impulse Company

Required 35 M/F in Jammu

City. Qualification 10th-PG

Income 10000-25000

Hostel Free (7006595501)

Contact : 8441882528

6005034416

Required

for Office Admin/Receptionist having good knowledge of Ms-Word, Excel etc and good communication skills.

Contact Number- 9541954202

STUDY POINT

REQUIRED TEACHER

(INSTITUTE AND HOME TUTORS)

Reasoning, Quant, Maths,

Phy, Chem, Accounts,

Eng, Economics.

Contact:

8899806086, 9086719005

Wanted

Telecaller (Female) – 01

Proficiency in English and computer knowledge must .

Salary best for deserving candidate.

Send resume to :

bgreatu@gmail.com

JOB

Opportunity to work with J&K’s fastest growing startup Anar India. Hiring Business Development Manager.

Walk in Drive on 27th December.

To book Slots Call

8493878518, 9018264654