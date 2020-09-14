Shooting down of Mi-17 chopper case: Military tribunal stays action against 2 IAF officers

NEW DELHI: An armed forces tribunal on Monday stayed disciplinary action against two officers who were held responsible for circumstances leading to the shooting down of an Mi-17 helicopter of the IAF by its own missile in Kashmir’s Budgam on February 27 last year when the Indian and Pakistani air forces were engaged in a fierce dogfight.

The disciplinary action initiated by the Indian Air Force against Group Captain SR Chowdhary and Wing Commander Shyam Naithani based on a Court of Inquiry into the crash of the chopper has been stayed by the Principal Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal, Advocate Ankur Chibber, the lawyer of the two officers, said. (AGENCIES)