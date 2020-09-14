Farooq Abdullah says oxygen shortage in Jammu hospitals worrisome

NEW DELHI: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday termed the reported oxygen shortage in Jammu hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic worrisome and claimed that nothing substantial was being done to alleviate the problem, a party statement said.

Replying to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Abdullah said the situation is reportedly quite worrisome particularly in the wake of the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases during the past one week. (AGENCIES)