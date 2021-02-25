Shobha Yatra of Guru Ravi Dass Ji taken out

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: In connection with the birthday celebrations of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Ji Maharaj, a Shobha Yatra of the great Guru was taken out in the City of Temples here today.

A large number of devotees from Jammu City and adjoining areas, thronged the Temple of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Ji at Krishna Nagar, on Canal Road here in the morning. About half a dozen tractor trolleys and other vehicles were decorated and converted into chariots. Tableaus of Guru Ravi Dass ji were mounted on the chariots.

A large number of men, women and children were following the Shobha Yatra, chanting slogans in praise of Great Guru and also chanting Shabd- Kirtan. The loud speakers had been fitted on the vehicles of Shobha Yatra and religious slogans were being raised in the praise of Guru Ravi Dass Ji.

The Nagar-Kirtan started from Krishna Nagar Temple complex and after passing through Canal Road, Jewel Crossing, Vinayak Bazar, Gumat and Vivekanand Chowk, returned to the Krishana Nagar via Gulab Singh Marg and Dogra Crossing.

A spokesman of All J&K Guru Ravi Dass Sabha said that Sabha president, Piran Ditta was leading the Shobha Yatra besides other Sabha/ Committee members. The members from various units of the Sabha also attended the programme.

He said due to Covid-19, this time the religious procession remained low key affair and they had instructions from the District Administration as well to cutail the number of participants. He said the main function in connection with the 644th birthday celebrations/ Parkash Utsav of Guru Ravi Dass Ji will be held at Krishna Nagar Temple complex on February 27.