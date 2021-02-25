AM Hyundai bags two prestigious awards

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 25: AM Hyundai today bagged two prestigious awards at Hyundai Motors India Ltd Annual National Digital Dealer Conference 2021.

AM Hyundai received award for ‘Dealership with Best Customer Experience (Category 1) North Zone’ and another award for ‘Best Wholesale-Retail Volume’.

AM Hyundai is the oldest and biggest Hyundai dealership in J&K with presence in nine different location across Jammu region employing more than 850 employees in the group.

A handout stated that AM Hyundai is offering amazing customer experience at two locations in Jammu city-Bye Pass Road Channi Rama and Paloura Akhnoor Road Jammu.

Its other outlets at Kathua, Supwal, R.S Pura, Akhnoor, Bhillawar, Poonch and Rajouri are all Sales, Service and Spares (Triple-S) outlets with state of the art facilities.

AM Group is today the biggest automotive group in Jammu region with multiple auto manufacturer dealerships with best sales volume and service loads.

Overwhelmed with the performance of the dealership Chairman AM Hyundai, Jatinder Gupta congratulated the staff of the dealership and expressed joy over the opportunity customers have given to serve them.

Managing Director AM Hyundai, Sanjay Mahajan applauded the staff of the dealership for their efforts in bringing laurels for the dealership at a function organized at the flagship dealership.

AM Hyundai management also thanked all the customers of Jammu and all locations for reposing faith in the dealerships and said, management is always open to suggestions from customers in improving the services and facilities and bringing them to the world class level as per Hyundai Motors India Ltd norms.

Present at the occasion were Director Ankur Mahajan, Akshay Mahajan and Aryan Mahajan.

Staff also appreciated the support and guidance of the management for the amazing awards received at the national level.

AM Hyundai is the only agency selling premium cars like Tuscon, Elantra and Kona Electric across Jammu region.