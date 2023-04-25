Shiv Sena seeks free registration for Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Jammu-Kashmir unit, as part of its ongoing campaign seeking free registration for Amarnath Yatris, today met the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Arun Mehta and handed over a memorandum for the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Talking to media persons, Munish Sahni, Shiv Sena president for J&K unit, said that if the aforesaid demand will not be considered, then the Party workers (Shiv Sainiks) will be forced to sit on Dharna outside the Raj Bhavan.

Sahni said that due to not being given an appointment with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and no response to the memorandum given to make the Amarnath Yatra registration free, he had to ask the Union Home Minister to come to the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra. He also appealed to the Central Government to make the registration facility for Amarnath Yatris free of cost.

Shiv Sena also sought toll exemption for all the vehicles coming to Jammu and Kashmir by road to perform pilgrimage of Baba Amarnath and also to provide Langar and tent services to devotees.