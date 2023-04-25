AAP delivers what it promises: Tony

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Taranjit Singh Tony, Chairman Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Jammu and Kashmir for Administrative Engagement and Minority Affairs, and DDC Member Suchetgarh has asserted that APP has proved that it is the only Party in India which delivers whatever it promises whether prior to polls or while in governance and people fully realize that it is the common man’s party in letter and spirit.

Tony stated this during a meeting held in support of AAP candidate Susheel Kumar Rinku at Jalandhar today. The meeting was organised by AAP leaders Ankush Sharma and DS Teji SSP (Retd).

Taranjit Singh while elaborating on the promises made by AAP and fulfilling these said that unlike the rest of the parties including the BJP, Congress and Akali Dal, who have done only ‘Jumlabazi’ till date our party has practically provided free education, free water, free power and free health infrastructure to the people under its governance. When the country is passing through highest inflation, our Party has provided more than 26000 jobs to the people of Punjab State which earlier governments couldn’t do, he said, adding that the AAP government in Punjab has paid highest compensation to the farmers. He lamented that all the parties except AAP only exploited the people to the hilt just for securing their vote bank interest by making false promises and befooling the people.

AAP leader appealed to the people to vote for AAP candidate Susheel Rinku in the elections to serve the people of Punjab by addressing their pressing issues.