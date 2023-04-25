Locals protest against delay in completion of road work

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 25: Locals of Kud today protested against PWD (R&B) Department for delaying construction and blacktopping of approach road to DIET Kud.

The protesters raised slogans against the PWD (R&B) and District administration for their failure to construct the approach road.

They said that the work on the approach road to DIET was started around six months back but the same was still not completed as the contractor has abandoned the work.

It has become very difficult for the faculty members, visitors and locals to reach the DIET office, especially during the rainy days, they added and appealed to LG Manoj Sinha to issue necessary instruction for immediate completion of the road and other allied works.