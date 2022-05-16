Shiv Sena demands strengthening of security of devotees

Excelsior Correspondent

KATRA, May 16: After surfacing of evidence of terrorist angle in Katra bus blast and terrorist organization JKFF claiming responsibility for that, Shiv Sena J&K unit has said that terrorist organizations operating in J&K should desist from their nefarious activities else they have to face consequences.

Shiv Sena also demanded adequate strengthening of security of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi devotees and installation of fire extinguishers in public transport vehicles.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sainiks of J&K unit under the leadership of their president Manish Sahni staged a protest demonstration at Katra raising slogans against the terrorist organizations besides demanding optimum security to pilgrims.

Addressing the protesters, Shiv Sena leader, Manish Sahni urged the Government to become proactive and step up security system especially for Mata Vaishno Devi and Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

Sahni claimed that the Government has adopted callous attitude on security despite intelligence inputs regarding sticky bomb attacks.

“Any nefarious act by terrorists on Shree Mata Vaishno Devi and Shree Amarnath Yatra will not be tolerated at any cost,” he maintained.

Prominent among others present on the occasion were general secretary, Vikas Bakshi; Udhampur-Katra Prabhari, Ashwani Prabhakar; youth secretary, Rajesh Handa; Katra Tehsil president, Vikal Abrol; Sumit Sharma, Saurav, Pankaj Verma, Sunil and many Tehsil leaders and activists.