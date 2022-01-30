Shiv Sena constitutes ‘Women and Child Protection Cell’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: During a programme here today, Shiv Sena J&K unit announced its ‘Women and Child Protection Cell’ which has been constituted by Manish Sahni under the guidance of Shiv Sena national secretary and MP, Anil Desai.

Speaking on the occasion Sahni claimed that with the abrogation of Article 370, the State Women Commission got abolished and could not be constituted even after a lapse of 30 months.

He demanded 33 per cent reservation for women in police force.

Sahni announced office bearers of the Cell as Preeti Joshi, president Jammu Division; Greta Lakhotra, general secretary; Vaishnavi Hindustani and Nagina Khan, secretaries; Meenakshi Sharma and Bina Devi, joint secretaries; Nasima Begum, president Kashmir Division; Shakeela Begum, vice president; Seema Mahajan, president Jammu District; Pooja Devi, president Ramban; Pooja Rani, president Doda District; Ruby Begum and Shopia, office bearers of Udhampur District Unit.

Shiv Sena general secretary Vikas Bakshi; working president Kashmir, Gulam Lone; president Udhampur, Sanjeev Sharma; president Doda, Vinod Kotwal and Udhampur Prabhari, Ashwani Prabhaker were also present on the occasion.