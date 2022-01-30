Health checkup camp organized for farmers at Ramgarh

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Jan 30: SIBA Events and Baba Jito Basmati Producers Co limited (Farmers Producers Organization promoted by NABARD) in collaboration with Amandeep Group of Hospitals and supported by J&K Dairy Cooperative Union limited (JKDCUL) organized Ek-Pahal-Free General Health Checkup Camp in Khor Salaria, Ramgarh to support farmer community mainly Basmati grower members of FPO and locals.

The team of doctors from Amandeep Hospital provided their services in the camp in which free BP, Sugar, thyroid, test and physio consultancy along with medical support was given to the local people and free medicines were also distributed. Free masks, sanitizers and immunity boosters were also provided by JKDCUL.

More than 150 villagers availed benefit from the camp. The main motive behind organizing health camp was to provide awareness about COVID-19 appropriate behavior and health support to the local farmer community and such camps will be organized periodically.

The Smile Train Project of Amandeep hospital was also promoted during the camp by Amandeep Hospital Regional Manager Jammu Vivek, SIBA team and Vikrant Dogra (Head, JKDCUL) at Nud. In this project free operation and whole expenses of Cleft lip kids are borne by the Hospital.

SIBA Team along with Dogra (Head, JKDCUL) honoured all the dignitaries. Shalesh Sharma DDM, NABARD (Samba) were also present at the camp.

Sidharth Verma (co-founder and MD, SIBA Events), Baljeet Singh (co-founder and MD), Ramneek Kour (CEO Head), Meenakshi Verma (Creative Head), Legal Adviser Advocate Sumit Verma, Jasmeet Kour (Marketing Head), Amarjeet Singh (Head Hospitality), Director White Gold Soya Products and Corporate Communications Head Rajiv Khajjat, Vishal Pangotra (Head Photography) Bhawani Printer, Gourav and Manmeet Singh, Aakash Singh along with FPO staff were also present.