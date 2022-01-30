Councillor starts lane, drain works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Councillor, Suneet Raina here today started construction of lanes-drains at Karan Nagar in Ward 9.

The work will be completed at a cost of Rs. 11 lakh and the already existing drains and lanes in the area were in dilapidated condition since long.

Speaking on the occasion Raina urged the general public to come forward and cooperate with JMC in various developmental works undertaken in Jammu city.

He asked the people to adopt the habit of segregation of dry and wet garbage at their own level so that Jammu can be made neat, clean and a beautiful city.

The JMC Councillor further said that covering of drains, which was a long pending demand of locals of the area, will also be done soon.

AEE Raj Khajuria, JE Sushil Mahajan and all team members of BJP Ward 9 including president, Neeraj Katoch, Deepak Raj, Munish Sharma, Madan, Tahir and Rahul were also present on the occasion along with locals like Master Mahesh, Jagdish Shastri, Chandermohan Sharma, Indu Rattan Raina and others.