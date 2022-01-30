Div Com takes cognizance of poor road restoration in Jammu city

Salary of Xen UEED withheld

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 30: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer, while taking cognizance of poor road restoration in the Jammu city especially on the Circular Road & University road; has withheld the salary of Executive Engineer, Sewerage and Drainage Division, Jammu (West) for the month of January 2022 till further orders.

The Divisional Commissioner has also sought the explanation of the concerned Executive Engineer for not meeting timeline set for commissioning and laying of 27 MLD STP and Sewerage Network Scheme by NBCC in the Old City area located on the right bank of Tawi River and Project for laying of 4 MLD, STP treatment of 5 nallahs on the left bank of Tawi river covering Bahu Fort, Rajiv Nagar, Gorkha Nagar and Rajiv Basti.

An explanation sought from the Executive Engineer states that “During the review meeting of sewerage and drainage network projects of Jammu city held by undersigned on November 20, 2021 in the conference hall of Municipal Corporation Jammu, it was observed that project for commissioning and laying of 27 MLD STP and Sewerage Network Scheme by NBCC in the Old City area located on the right bank of Tawi River and; Project for laying of 4 MLD, STP treatment of 5 nos nallahs on the left bank of Tawi river covering Bahu Fort, Rajiv Nagar, Gorkha Nagar and Rajiv Basti; have failed to meet the prescribed timelines.

Whereas, the road from Panjthirthi to Gujjar Nagar (Circular Road) and from Bikram Chowk to Bawe Morh, Jammu (Police Head Quarter Jammu) has been extensively damaged and has become accident prone thereby causing grave inconvenience to the commuters and leading to regular traffic jams.

Whereas, various directions were issued in the past to Urban Environment & Engineering Department, Jammu to immediately ensure road restoration in these stretches, however the concerned Division has failed to ensure compliance.

Whereas, the slow progress on both the projects and unsatisfactory road restoration works tantamount to non-serious attitude of the officer towards legitimate duties;

Now, therefore, Executive Engineer, Sewerage and Drainage Division Jammu (West) has been directed to explain his position within two days positively, failing which it shall be presumed that he has nothing to say in his defence and action warranted under norms shall be initiated.”

It further stated that “In the meantime, the drawal of salary of Shri Shiv Kumar Gupta, Executive Engineer, Sewerage and Drainage Division, Jammu (West) for the month of January 2022 is kept withheld till further orders.”

Pertinently, several deputations approached the office of Divisional Commissioner expressing resentment over the lackadaisical approach of the Sewerage and Drainage Division, Jammu, in execution of these projects.